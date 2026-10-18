Video: Goal of the season? Brighton star scores in legendary fashion

Diego Gomez stole the spotlight at the Amex on Sunday, the Paraguayan lashing home a stunning long-range strike as Brighton took on Crystal Palace in the seventh round of the Premier League.

Seven minutes were on the clock when Gomez collected a pass on the halfway line, spotted Walter Benitez off his line and let fly from distance. The goalkeeper could only watch it drop in behind him.

That strike arrived just three minutes after Brighton had gone ahead. Crystal Palace defender Jaydee Canvot turned the ball into his own net in the fourth minute to hand the hosts a perfect start.

The attacking pressure didn't stop there. Yasin Ayari made it three in the tenth minute, taking a pass from Charalampos Kostoulas and drilling a shot that clipped a defender and changed direction on its way in.

Brighton bossed the opening exchanges, their ruthlessness in front of goal feeding off the chaos in a Crystal Palace defence that found itself three down inside ten minutes.

Gomez's effort was the one everybody talked about, though. The power and precision from outside the box gave him an exceptional moment inside the first quarter of an hour, and already there are questions over whether it can win goal of the season.







