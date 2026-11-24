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Morocco's clash with Colombia at the Dwarf World Cup descended into chaos after a violent brawl broke out between players from the two national teams at the end of the match, a Group A fixture. The incident sparked widespread controversy as it went beyond the bounds of sport, with punches and kicks exchanged on the pitch.

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Morocco are hosting the tournament from 20 to 30 November, and it produced ugly scenes on Monday evening after the hosts met Colombia in the second round of group matches.

The game finished 1-1. Then, after the final whistle, tempers boiled over and the arguments between players turned into a fist fight.

Players from both sides traded punches and kicks. Police and a number of people around the pitch had to step in to contain the brawl and stop it spreading further.

This went well beyond protests or verbal exchanges. It became a physical confrontation, and it took outside intervention to break up the fight and restore calm.

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Organisers have yet to announce any sanctions against the players involved, and it remains unclear what action they might take in response.

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The 16-team tournament continues in the meantime, with all eyes on the outcome of any investigations or organisational decisions over what happened after Morocco vs Colombia.

Morocco and Colombia are in Group A with the United States and Guatemala. The tournament features teams from several continents, including Argentina, who are in Group C alongside Brazil, Jordan and Iraq.

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All matches are being played in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, as part of a 2026 edition that has drawn wide interest from the participating nations.