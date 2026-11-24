Morocco's clash with Colombia at the Dwarf World Cup descended into chaos after a violent brawl broke out between players from the two national teams at the end of the match, a Group A fixture. The incident sparked widespread controversy as it went beyond the bounds of sport, with punches and kicks exchanged on the pitch.
Morocco are hosting the tournament from 20 to 30 November, and it produced ugly scenes on Monday evening after the hosts met Colombia in the second round of group matches.
The game finished 1-1. Then, after the final whistle, tempers boiled over and the arguments between players turned into a fist fight.
Players from both sides traded punches and kicks. Police and a number of people around the pitch had to step in to contain the brawl and stop it spreading further.
This went well beyond protests or verbal exchanges. It became a physical confrontation, and it took outside intervention to break up the fight and restore calm.
Organisers have yet to announce any sanctions against the players involved, and it remains unclear what action they might take in response.
The 16-team tournament continues in the meantime, with all eyes on the outcome of any investigations or organisational decisions over what happened after Morocco vs Colombia.
Morocco and Colombia are in Group A with the United States and Guatemala. The tournament features teams from several continents, including Argentina, who are in Group C alongside Brazil, Jordan and Iraq.
All matches are being played in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, as part of a 2026 edition that has drawn wide interest from the participating nations.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”