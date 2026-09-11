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Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Fitzsimmons' idea ignites Al-Ittihad's fire with the Bergwijn and En-Nesyri card

Al-Faisaly vs Al Ittihad
Al-Faisaly
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
J. Wissing
Y. En-Nesyri
S. Bergwijn
Saudi Arabia
Germany
Morocco
Netherlands

A major awakening from the Doyen

Jens Wissing's ideas are already paying off at Ittihad. The German coach has deployed his attacking players in a way that handed Al-Ameed a clear cutting edge against Al-Faisaly, in the encounter between the two sides this Friday evening in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also: Video: Al-Deayea stuns Yassine Bounou with a surprising statement

Steven Bergwijn opened the scoring. The Dutchman cracked Al-Faisaly's defence in the 28th minute, unleashing a superb strike from outside the penalty area that the hosts' goalkeeper could not deal with, handing Ittihad the lead.

They did not stop there. Ittihad kept pressing for a second, and it arrived before the break. In the 43rd minute, Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri popped up inside the box to receive a superb pass from Nigerian teammate George Ilenikhena and buried it.

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AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Shamal crest
Al-Shamal
ALS
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

Bergwijn and En-Nesyri: a duo that makes the difference

Both goals laid bare the attacking variety Wissing is trying to build at Ittihad. The team now boasts more than one route to goal, whether by shooting from distance or exploiting movement and passes inside the attacking third.

Bergwijn's goal proved how much the Dutchman thrives when handed freedom and space in front of the penalty area. En-Nesyri's, meanwhile, showed Ittihad's knack for exploiting attacking runs and creating gaps, with the Moroccan striker and Ilenikhena clearly in tune.

That approach hands Wissing an extra weapon. His players can shift across more than one position and change the shape of the attack mid-match, making life far tougher for any opponent trying to contain Ittihad.

Bergwijn struck from range, En-Nesyri finished from close in. Between them, Wissing's new ideas look to be turning from tactical experiments into genuine solutions, with Ittihad two goals to the good at the interval.

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