Video: farce in the Champions League: obscene gestures and clashes in the Fenerbahce and Lyon match

It was a night to forget in Lyon. Fenerbahce eliminated Olympique Lyonnais and booked their place in the Champions League group stage.

Goals from Moriki and Archie Brown left the French side chasing the tie, and Malik Fofana's strike wasn't enough to level things up. Lyon bowed out.

After a fiercely contested match, Fenerbahce's Matteo Guendouzi got into a verbal altercation with Antonio Ferreira, Lyon's goalkeeping coach. The former Marseille man had already clashed with the home fans during the game.

Guendouzi says the supporters insulted his family, so he hit back with obscene gestures.

At the final whistle, Guendouzi headed towards the corner where the Fenerbahce fans had gathered. Ferreira confronted him.

It proved a mistake. Guendouzi's teammates struck the coach and cornered him at the mouth of the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms, widening the circle of violence between the two sides in footage that spread across social media.

Corentin Tolisso, his France teammate and a Lyon player, criticised Guendouzi's behaviour.

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He said: "I simply told him to celebrate with his team, and to stay humble after the win. Leave the Lyon fans alone, they are frustrated enough. I find this behaviour irresponsible. I hope he learns from it."

Guendouzi hit back: "As you know, when 60,000 people insult your family, your mother, your children, even before the match, and no one from the officiating team asks the fans to keep quiet... because I know that in France, when this kind of thing happens, they reach a point where they talk to the fans and the match can be stopped."

He continued: "For 90 minutes, and even more during the warm-up, they insulted my family. It is something that affects you deeply."

The midfielder went on: "If you want to joke, it has to be mutual. They insulted my mother and my family, which I consider disrespectful. In addition, if we are no longer able to celebrate the way we want, I think that is regrettable."

He added: "Everyone knows that I support Olympique Marseille, and I have never hidden that. It is just a joke, they insulted my family."

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