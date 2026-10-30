Al-Shabab shook the walls of their traditional rivals Al-Ahli, handing them the heaviest defeat in their history of competing in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Shabab beat Al-Ahli 6-1 today, Friday, at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

The rout began with an Al-Ahli blunder. Defender Rayan Hamed failed to retain the ball, Brazilian striker Ricardo Matias pounced, and Al-Shabab led inside 66 seconds.

Al-Ahli's pain deepened in the 22nd minute. Goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi handled a ball from Ricardo Matias outside his penalty area and walked for a direct red card.

Dutch coach Marino Pusic had left Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy off the substitutes' bench, and that proved costly. He had to throw on young goalkeeper Abdullah Abdo at the expense of defender Rayan Hamed.

Abdo's first touch of the ball was picking it out of his own net. Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco buried the free kick, conceded by the sent-off Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi, in the 26th minute.

Matias was unplayable. He won a penalty that Colombian striker Roger Martinez converted for Al-Shabab's third in the 37th minute.

Firas Al-Buraikan pulled one back for Al-Ahli in the 40th minute, turning a low cross into the net.

At the break, Pusic reshuffled. He sent on defender Mohammed Suleiman Bakr to patch the gaping hole in the heart of the defence, but Bakr conceded two penalties of his own.

Within three minutes of the restart, Matias had his second and Al-Shabab's fourth, heading home a cross.

Carrasco struck again in the 66th minute for Al-Shabab's fifth. Bakr brought down Roger Martinez, and the Belgian stepped up from the spot.

Bakr floored Carrasco himself in the 82nd minute. Up stepped the Belgian winger once more to tuck away the penalty for the capital club's sixth and complete a historic hat-trick.

This was the heaviest defeat in Al-Ahli's Saudi Roshn League history. It surpassed their previous worst, a 6-2 loss to Al-Ettifaq in the sixth round of the 2018-2019 season.

The result left Al-Ahli on 21 points from 7 wins and 4 defeats, sitting sixth in the table.

Al-Shabab, by contrast, climbed to 14 points and tenth in the standings.