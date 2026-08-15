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imago-sport-1080559210.jpgZUMA Press Wire

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Video: Down to 10 men, Al-Ittihad falls at the first test in the Roshn League

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
Al Ittihad
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

"The Doyen" failed to win

Al-Ittihad stumbled in their first test of the Saudi Roshn League, forced to spend a large chunk of their match against Al-Khaleej down to 10 men.

The champions drew 1-1 with Al-Khaleej at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, in the opening round of the Roshn League.

A golden chance came their way when they won a penalty in the 32nd minute. Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar stepped up, but Al-Khaleej goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqiti kept it out.

Youssef En-Nesyri made amends soon after. The Moroccan striker opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, glancing a fine header past the keeper from Ahmed Al-Julaidan's cross down the right.

Al-Khaleej came flying out for the second half. Seven minutes in, on 52 minutes, they were level, Julen Dominguez heading home a cross.

King Cup
Al Najma crest
Al Najma
ANA
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
King Cup
Jeddah crest
Jeddah
JED
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

Dominguez's goal owed everything to a fatal marking error from Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira. It would not be his last mistake.

Six minutes later, referees sent Pereira off after a VAR review for kicking an Al-Khaleej player off the ball.

Down to 10 men, Germany's Jens Wissing sacrificed attacking punch to plug the gap. The Al-Ittihad head coach brought on Hassan Kadesh and hauled off French winger Moussa Diaby.

Al-Ittihad dominated the ball from there but could not find a winner, and the match finished 1-1.

Both sides opened their Roshn League campaign with a single point, leaving Al-Ittihad ninth and Al-Khaleej tenth in the standings.

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