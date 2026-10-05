Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis says his side are ready to take on the UAE in Tuesday's Gulf Cup final.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast on the Abu Dhabi Sports network, the Greek said: "Every match has its own calculations, and dealing with it differs according to its circumstances."

He added: "We played 120 minutes against Qatar in the semi-final, and that was difficult and exhausting for us, especially as the opponent played in a defensive manner."

"We will try to deliver the best possible performance in the Gulf Cup final," Donis continued.

Next matches KSA Gulf Cup 14:00 UAE

Praise for the opposition followed. "The UAE is one of the best teams in this tournament, and it has clear tactical discipline, while their coach Zlatko Dalic has a precise reading of every detail of the matches," he said.

The plan, though, is a simple one. "We must focus on ourselves, and we will select the best elements in defence and attack to create chances, while making use of set pieces," he explained.

Saudi Arabia midfielder Mohamed Kanno echoed his coach on the threat the UAE pose, but backed his team-mates to produce the goods.

"The UAE team is strong, but God willing we will rise to the occasion to claim the title and make the fans happy," Kanno said.

Would he welcome a penalty shootout? Hardly. "We hope not to reach it. We want to settle matters in normal time," he commented.















