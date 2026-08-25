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Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: did he deserve the straight red card? Al-Nassr star complicates the clash against Al-Ettifaq

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
B. Krepski
M. Dembele
A. Gabriel
A. Postecoglou
Saudi Arabia
Brazil
France
Australia

Al-Alami in early trouble

Al-Nassr faced a difficult and early test against Al-Ettifaq, in the match bringing the two sides together on Tuesday, in the third round of the Saudi Roshn League on the home turf of the "Nawakhtha".

The turning point came early. Moussa Dembélé collected a pass on the edge of the penalty area in the 12th minute, and Al-Nassr goalkeeper Bento rushed off his line to stop him.

An Al-Nassr defender was tracking back beside the Al-Ettifaq man and trying to catch up, but Bento brought Dembélé down outside the area. Referee Mohammed Al-Hoaish showed the Al-Alami goalkeeper a straight red card.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

Al-Nassr now had to see out the game a man down, in an already tough encounter against Al-Ettifaq. Australian manager Ange Postecoglou withdrew Angelo and turned to young goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi.

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