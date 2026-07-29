Al-Hilal have tasted defeat for the first time in their pre-season friendlies ahead of the new 2026-2027 campaign, and not even new Dutch signing Crysencio Summerville could prevent it.

MC Alger were the ones to inflict it, beating "the Leader" 2-0 on Wednesday in their third friendly of the Austrian training camp.

Soufiane Bayazid broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic cleared a corner off his own goal line, only for Bayazid to bundle the ball back into an empty net.

Mohamed Benkhemassa doubled the lead on the hour mark, unleashing a rocket from outside the box that beat substitute goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie.

The goal briefly stopped play. Algerian fans let off smoke canisters in celebration, according to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah".

Two new full-backs got their first minutes for the club. Mohammed Mahzari started, while Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh came off the bench, both having arrived this summer from Al-Taawoun and Al-Fateh respectively.

Summerville himself came on for the second half, making his own debut after joining from West Ham United. He couldn't rescue "the Leader" from defeat.

It marked Al-Hilal's first pre-season loss, having previously beaten Austria's Sturm Graz 2-1 and swept aside South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0.

"The Leader" wrap up their Austria camp on 3 August against Qatar's Al-Ahli, before heading back to the Saudi capital Riyadh.