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Video: Despite Al Ahly's hesitation, Ammouta is determined to sign the Maghreb Fes player

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H. Ammouta
O. Noureddine
Al Ahly SC vs Olympic El Qanah FC
Al Ahly SC
Olympic El Qanah FC
Premier League
Morocco
Egypt

Al Ahly focus on strengthening just two positions in the winter transfer window

Hossein Amouta has asked the Al Ahly board to sign Maghreb Fes midfielder Oussama Nour Eddine in the coming winter window, according to reports in the Egyptian press, with the club also hunting a new centre-back.

Speaking on "On Sport", Egyptian journalist Abdel Hakim Abu Alam said Al Ahly will target a defensive midfielder capable of playing the number 6 role in January, plus a centre-back.

He added: "Even with Ashraf Dari staying, performing well and remaining free of injuries, Al Ahly want to bring in other players alongside him, one of them an under-age player."

Every name linked with the centre-back slot in the media is sitting on the technical management's table, he explained, with two exceptions. Zed and Al Ahly Bank players are off the list. The Red club have no appetite for dealing with either, believing both ask too much money for any player.

Abu Alam named Ittihad defender Mostafa Ibrahim, Modern Sport's Mohamed Sharkia and ENPPI's Nour Ashraf as the men under the closest watch.

On the defensive midfield spot, he said: "Al Ahly are not enthusiastic about the idea of signing a new player, but Amouta is determined to get Oussama Nour Eddine, the Maghreb Fes player."

No talks have started, though. Abu Alam pointed out that Al Ahly have yet to approach either the player or his club's board.

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