Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brentford claimed a historic 4-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the 12th round of the Premier League, piling more pressure on the hosts and their coach Mauricio Pochettino. United failed to capitalise on their bright start and made defensive errors that cost them a humiliating defeat in front of their own fans.

Advertisement

United's misery under their new coach goes on. He suffered his second Premier League defeat today, by the same scoreline as the loss to Liverpool at Anfield in the previous round. Manchester United had the first dangerous chance in the fourth minute, when Joshua Zirkzee got into the box and fired a shot that goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher saved. Four minutes later, Harry Maguire rose to meet a free-kick cross, but his header struck the crossbar. Bruno Fernandes then tried another header in the 11th minute, which went wide of the far post.

Brentford almost opened the scoring against the run of play in the 15th minute, but goalkeeper Senne Lammens dealt superbly with Jaidon Anthony's volley from a cross, turning it onto the crossbar. Patrick Dorgu wasted a chance for United in the 18th minute.

Then the visitors struck. Callum Wilson gave Brentford the lead in the 19th minute from a Dango Ouattara pass, shaking off Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire before unleashing a powerful right-footed shot that Lammens couldn't keep out. Fernandes tried to respond in the 20th minute, but his shot from a tight angle went well wide.

Brentford kept exploiting the space behind the home defence, and Wilson added a second in the 32nd minute. Damsgaard started the counter-attack with a pass to Ouattara, who drove forward and played the ball into the box. The striker met it with a left-footed finish into the net. The visitors went into the break 2-0 up.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Manchester United coach made two changes at the start of the second half, bringing on Luke Shaw and Bryan Mbeumo for Lisandro Martínez and Amad Diallo. Yoro picked up a booking in the 49th minute. Two minutes later, Zirkzee fired over from outside the box. Brentford then lost their star man: Wilson suffered a foot injury in the 52nd minute and left the pitch a minute later, with Kevin Schade coming on in his place.

Related Topics

United tried to pull a goal back in the 54th minute when the ball reached Dorgu in the box, but Kelleher saved his first-time shot. Youri Tielemans came closer in the 60th minute. His curling effort from outside the box hit the crossbar. In the 62nd minute, VAR reviewed a challenge by Yoro on Schade in the penalty area but decided against awarding a penalty.

Pochettino sent on Matheus Cunha for Zirkzee in the 63rd minute. In the 69th minute, Maguire rose to meet a Mbeumo cross, only for Keane Lewis-Potter to clear the ball off the line. Both sides made changes in the 70th minute, with Mikkel Damsgaard replacing Mathias Jensen for Brentford and Shea Lacey replacing Dorgu for United. In the 73rd minute, Kevin Schade raced through on goal from a ball over the top, but Lammens denied him, pushing the ball wide of the post. Lacey's powerful shot from a tight angle in the 77th minute forced Kelleher to turn the ball behind for a corner. Kristoffer Ajer then dealt the hosts the final blow in the 82nd minute, pouncing on an Ouattara corner and following the ball into the net for the third goal. Mason Mount replaced Tielemans in the 83rd minute, and Maguire went into the book in the 86th minute.

Advertisement

Brentford made two changes in the 87th minute, bringing on Fábio Carvalho for Ouattara and Malik Diouf for Jaidon Anthony. Bruno Fernandes wasted a free-kick in the 89th minute, and Michael Kayode then blocked a dangerous Cunha effort on the line in the 90th minute. Schade completed the rout in the first minute of stoppage time. Kayode played the ball in behind the United defence and the striker lifted it over Lammens and into the net. Carvalho was booked in the 93rd minute before the final whistle sealed a 4-0 win for Brentford, the club's first ever victory at Old Trafford.

The result takes Brentford to 20 points and up to fifth in the Premier League table, having started the match sixth on 17 points. Manchester United remain on 8 points in 19th place, second from bottom. It's their sixth defeat in the competition, and they're still stuck in the relegation zone.