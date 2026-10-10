Video: Chelsea restore their balance in the Premier League with five goals against Bournemouth

Chelsea sent a message to their Premier League rivals on Saturday evening, thumping Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge in the sixth round of fixtures. The hosts flew out of the blocks, and England's Jordan Henderson stole the show with two goals on a thrilling attacking night.

Bournemouth were never given a chance to catch their breath. Henderson opened the scoring after just one minute, latching onto a pass from Cole Palmer inside the box to find the net. Morgan Rogers doubled the lead in the third minute with a superb strike, confirming an explosive start as the London side imposed their superiority early and threw Bournemouth's plans into disarray.

Chelsea kept up the attacking pressure as the second half got under way, Joao Pedro adding a third in the 45th minute. Bournemouth then pulled one back through Evanilson in the 51st minute, giving them temporary hope of getting back into the match.

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Chelsea refused to let their opponents seize the moment. Joao Pedro struck again in the 67th minute for the fourth, before Henderson delivered the coup de grace with a fifth from a direct free kick in the 70th. His brace rounded off a perfect night for the hosts.

Those two goals handed Henderson the leading role in the encounter. He opened the scoring early, then returned to complete the five-goal haul from a well-taken set piece. Palmer, too, played his part in the fast start, his movement and ability to create space in the final third helping Chelsea impose their rhythm from the opening minutes.

The win hands Chelsea an important morale boost under Xabi Alonso, who had watched his side lose their previous match to Brentford by three unanswered goals. This time the response came emphatically: five goals against Bournemouth.

Conceding after the break, though, remains a point worth reviewing, even if the attacking display settled the contest.

Bournemouth, for their part, suffered a harsh defeat after failing to cope with Chelsea's stormy start. They now need to address their defensive errors, especially in the opening minutes that decided so much of the match.

For Chelsea, it was a big victory that restored confidence to the ranks and confirmed their attack can make the difference when it finds space and ruthlessness in front of goal.







