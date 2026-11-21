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With speculation growing over Milan's moves in the January transfer window, club owner Jerry Cardinale has sent out direct messages about plans for the period ahead. He spoke about the expected level of spending, the names recently linked with the club and the future of one of the Rossoneri's leading players.

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Cardinale arrived in Milan a few days ago and met the club's management at the "Casa Milan" headquarters yesterday to go through a number of issues around the transfer window and the team's plans through to next summer. Today he was at the "Milanello" training centre to watch the session and coach Ruben Amorim's press conference. On his way out, he stopped to speak to journalists about tomorrow's match against Frosinone.

Asked how he was preparing for the game, Cardinale said: "I'm ready for tomorrow. We've had two great days, including a session at Casa Milan yesterday about the transfer window, along with the rest of our plans for the season through to the summer. I can say the atmosphere here is very positive, today's training session was great and the team is coming together more and more."

He added: "I spoke with a number of the players and they all feel very positive. As Ruben (Amorim) said, they understand how important tomorrow's match is. We hope to start strongly, win and keep going."

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Turning to January, the owner confirmed the management are working on several deals but stressed how hard it is to do business mid-season: "Yes, I'm ready. We're doing a lot of work. It's complicated, and the January window is always difficult, so you have to be prepared and seize the opportunities that arise."

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Then came his promise: "The only thing I can promise is that we won't make any decision unless we are fully convinced by it. We will spend money, but we will spend it intelligently, in line with the project and in close coordination with Ruben and everyone here at Milanello."

Cardinale gave little away on Markus Krösche. The German has been linked with a move into the club's management structure as sporting director. "I know you've focused a lot on Markus, but when we're ready to announce something, I'll come back to you and talk about it."

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Endrick and Rabiot: "That name comes up a lot"

Talk then turned to Endrick, the Brazilian on Real Madrid's books who has been linked with Milan in recent weeks. Cardinale said: "That name also comes up a lot. This project is bigger than any one player, but he is one of the best players, if not the best player, in his position. I have great respect for him, and we'll see what's possible."

Adrien Rabiot's future and contract renewal came up too, and Cardinale made no secret of how highly he rates the Frenchman: "I love Adrien, he's one of my favourite players. I think he's simply great, and I have great respect for him and his family. We're in discussions and I hope we reach a good outcome. But if it were up to me, I would make him a franchise player for the club," according to sempremilan.

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Milan are working on more than one front, Cardinale confirmed. The hope is that bringing Krösche into the management will sharpen the running of the sporting project, just as the club prepare for a January window that could bring significant moves.

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