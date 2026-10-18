Video: Calvert-Lewin outshines England's stars with an exceptional record on the ruins of Manchester United

Manchester United are still haemorrhaging points in the Premier League. A 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday in the seventh round of fixtures leaves the side's early-season struggles unresolved.

Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock on 35 minutes, pouncing on a low cross from team-mate Youri Tielemans to put United ahead before the break.

Leeds, though, refused to roll over. Six minutes after the restart, Tariq Mahrmovic headed a corner into Dominic Calvert-Lewin's path and the striker found the Manchester United net to level things up on 51 minutes.

Statistics specialists Squawka seized on the England striker's rich vein of form, pointing out that he has scored 18 Premier League goals since the start of last season. No English player has scored more in that time.