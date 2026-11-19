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The Confederation of African Football on Thursday unveiled the official logo and visual identity for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, "Pamoja 2027", which will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

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It'll be a historic edition, with three East African countries sharing hosting duties.

The logo takes its cue from the shield, one of Africa's most revered symbols of heritage, identity and strength.

It made its debut in all three countries 212 days before the tournament kicks off on 19 June 2027.

The logo forms the cornerstone of the tournament's visual identity and carries the message: "Honouring our past, celebrating our culture and expressing the Africa of the future".

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The shield: a symbol uniting the three nations

Designers drew on the traditional East African shield, a symbol of identity, protection, pride and belonging that the region's peoples have handed down through generations.

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The shield also speaks to unity. It appears in the national emblems of all three hosts, reflecting the shared history and traditions of the peoples of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Two equal, intersecting circles form the shield's shape, and that shape underpins the whole new visual identity, linking traditional African craftsmanship with the bold, contemporary design spirit of modern Africa.

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The trophy at the heart of the logo

The Africa Cup of Nations trophy sits at the centre of the shield, topped by a map of the continent and bearing the name "CAF". It's a nod to the most prestigious prize in African football and to the tournament's role in bringing together the continent's cultures, identities and ambitions.

The design also celebrates East Africa's artistic heritage, with colourful beadwork and geometric patterns inspired by traditional crafts, textiles and weaving.

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All three countries' colours feature: red and black at the top of the shield, green and yellow on either side of the trophy, and blue at its base.

Three nations, one vision

The new identity goes beyond the main logo. A set of 12 shield patterns reflects the distinctive character of each country.

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Kenya's design uses broad horizontal lines to express strength, heritage and belonging. Tanzania's features diagonal lines inspired by its national flag, symbolising movement, land and water, while Uganda's pairs warm, graduated colours with the crested crane to celebrate the country's pride, culture and spirit.

Expect to see these elements in stadiums, on digital platforms and at tournament events, carrying the colours, cultures and stories of East Africa to football fans around the world.

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What does "Pamoja" mean?

Pamoja means "together" in Swahili, a language shared by all three countries. The name captures the spirit of the tournament and the historic partnership between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, as three nations jointly host the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded the three countries hosting rights in 2023, a decision both symbolic and strategic.

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Symbolic, because it marks the tournament's first return to East Africa in more than half a century. Ethiopia were the last country in the region to host the Africa Cup of Nations, back in 1976. That means an entire generation of football fans in the region has never seen the continental tournament on home soil.