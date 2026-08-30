Manchester United bounced back in style. They came from a goal down to thrash visitors Ipswich Town 5-1 in the second round of the Premier League, claiming their first win of the season under manager Michael Carrick.

Bruno Fernandes was the undisputed hero. The Portuguese scored a hat-trick to lead the Red Devils to a comprehensive win, and Bryan Mbeumo added the fifth after the captain slipped him a magical pass.

Ipswich surprise: Bruno brings United back

United took control from the start, but Ipswich opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Leif Davis, whose superb strike hit the underside of the crossbar before nestling into the net.

The hosts hit back quickly. Bruno Fernandes pounced on a glaring error from the Ipswich defence in the 40th minute, raced through one-on-one and slotted home the equaliser, and the first half ended 1-1.

A fiery start to the second half

Carrick's side came out for the second half with fresh determination. After a series of dangerous chances, Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves turned a ball into his own net in the 56th minute.

United's celebrations paused for a moment. The referee went to the video technology to review a handball at the start of the move before confirming the goal.

A penalty followed minutes later. Bruno Fernandes converted it in the 61st minute after a foul inside the box, giving his team a third.

The hat-trick settles it

The hosts kept up the pressure. Bryan Mbeumo's effort inside the penalty area rebounded to Bruno Fernandes, who buried it in the 68th minute to complete his hat-trick as Old Trafford roared.

The comfortable lead did not slow United down. They kept creating, and goalkeeper Kell Sherpen produced excellent saves to deny Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu.

Mbeumo caps off the five-goal haul

Mbeumo made it five in the 82nd minute. He collected a well-placed pass from Bruno Fernandes, went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and superbly lifted the ball over him.

United pushed for more in the closing minutes. The brilliance of the Ipswich goalkeeper kept the score down, and the match ended in a deserved 5-1 win for the Red Devils.

This victory wiped away the sting of the first-round defeat to Hull City. It sent a strong message that United can compete, led by an outstanding captain in Bruno Fernandes, who delivered one of his best performances in the shirt.