Bayern Munich and Arsenal shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

It was a fierce contest, with both sides desperate for the points. Arsenal dominated possession for long spells, yet the threat ran both ways. Each team carved out chance after chance at the other end, only for the goalkeepers and defenders to keep the scoreline level.

Eberechi Eze broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. He latched onto a fine pass down the left flank, surged forward and lashed it into the net.









Bayern piled forward in search of a leveller, launching attack after attack until Alphonso Davies struck the hosts' first in the 35th minute.









The game stayed locked in a tug-of-war, with David Raya and Manuel Neuer both producing moments of brilliance between the posts. Then came the 61st minute, when Harry Kane converted a penalty to put Bayern 2-1 up.









Arsenal refused to buckle. They pushed hard for an equaliser and got their reward in the 82nd minute through star man Declan Rice.









The draw lifts Arsenal to 7 points from two wins and a draw, good enough for seventh place. Bayern sit on 5 points from one win and two draws, down in 14th.