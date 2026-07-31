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Video: "Better than Xavi": Al-Ittihad legend nominates the club's former coach to lead Al-Ahli

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Matthias Jaissle nears departure from Al-Ahli: who will succeed him?

An Al-Ittihad legend and former coach of the club has been tipped to take charge of their traditional rivals Al-Ahli next season, replacing German boss Matthias Jaissle.

Jaissle handed in his resignation as Al-Ahli manager yesterday, according to press reports, to take over at Newcastle United next season and succeed Eddie Howe.

Speaking to "Al-Arabiya" channels, Al-Ittihad legend Khamis Al-Zahrani said: "There are many names being put forward (to succeed Jaissle), such as Xavi (Hernandez), Nuno Santo, as well as the Portuguese who used to coach Al-Ahli (Vitor Pereira)."

"Nuno Santo is the best to lead Al-Ahli," he explained. "He is a great coach, and we saw him with Al-Ittihad, and he achieved some successes with them."

Santo worked with Al-Ittihad between 2022 and 2023. He guided them to the Saudi league title after a 14-year wait, along with the Saudi Super Cup.

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Al-Zahrani signed off: "Xavi achieved figures with Al-Sadd of Qatar and Barcelona, and there is seriousness in the negotiations with him, especially as he is a big name in football, he may be suitable for the situation, and he is the one available at the present time."

Xavi has been out of the dugout for roughly two seasons, ever since he left Barcelona at the end of the 2023-2024 campaign.

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