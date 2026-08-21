Video: Benzema: I am staying with Al-Hilal, and football is not just about goals!

Al-Hilal striker Karim Benzema has ended the speculation over his future, shutting down reports that he could leave "the Boss" this summer.

The France forward arrived at Al-Hilal last winter after tearing up his Al-Ittihad contract. Talk of an exit soon followed, fuelled by his struggles to adapt to Italian coach Simone Inzaghi's system.

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Speaking to the media after the Al-Feiha match, Benzema said: "I am staying with Al-Hilal up to this moment, and it is the contract that binds me to the club, and I try to give everything I have with the team."

He added: "There is nothing new about this matter, and up to this moment I am a player within the ranks of Al-Hilal, and I will try to continue working in the best possible way."

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Asked about his goal drought, the French striker said: "Football is not only about goals, there are many roles that can be carried out and I do that, and the most important thing is to achieve victories."

He concluded: "We are moving at a good pace so far, and we have achieved 3 victories, two in the Roshn League and a win in the King's Cup, and our goal is to continue working in the same manner."

Reports had claimed Benzema made receiving all of his wages a condition for agreeing to leave Al-Hilal.