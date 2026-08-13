Video: behind the scenes of the first meeting between Ronaldo and Postecoglou at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr's training session on Thursday witnessed the first meeting between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the team's captain, and the Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, following the veteran star's return to "the Global Club's" preparations for the new season.

Ronaldo landed in the Kingdom late on Wednesday evening to rejoin the camp ahead of the Roshn League opener. He won't feature in the upcoming clash against Al-Fateh, with his physical readiness not yet complete.

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A special welcome from Postecoglou

Al-Nassr's official social media account posted a video capturing the moment Postecoglou received his captain during the evening session. The Australian coach made a point of welcoming Ronaldo in front of his teammates.

"We welcome the captain, and we congratulate him on his marriage," Postecoglou told the Portuguese star, a nod to the occasion for which Ronaldo had been granted additional leave over the past period.

A broad smile spread across Ronaldo's face, betraying his delight at being back among the group, before he threw himself into the session ahead of the coming stage.

His return comes as Al-Nassr brace for a long and crowded campaign. "The Global Club" want to compete hard across the domestic and continental fronts, and the fans are desperate for the Portuguese star to fire them to more silverware.