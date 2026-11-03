Manchester United's fourth-round Champions League clash with Roma brought a fan protest to the Old Trafford stands, as a group of supporters hurled tennis balls onto the pitch in objection to the club's management and owners amid a sharp slump in results.

United went into the Roma game without a win in their last nine matches across all competitions. The pressure had mounted on Red Devils boss Michael Carrick, now facing the threat of the sack.

According to "Sky Sports", the protest landed at a brutal moment for the hosts. United fell two goals behind inside the first 17 minutes, and in the 21st minute tennis balls rained down from the Stretford End, forcing a brief stoppage before the players cleared them away and play resumed.

None of this came as a surprise. Fans had planned the protest in advance and announced it on social media, while further demonstrations sprang up around the ground, fuelled by anger at the management over both the slide in results and rising ticket prices.

Brief as the delay was, its timing laid bare the fury in the stands, sharpened by the team's dismal start against Roma. United then clawed their way back in the second half, overturning a two-goal deficit for a thrilling 3-2 win in a stunning Old Trafford comeback.

The turnaround began when Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 58th minute. Matheus Cunha then levelled in the 83rd minute, and the Brazilian struck again just three minutes later, in the 86th, completing a brace that sealed victory for Manchester United.