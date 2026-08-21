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Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad captain MohammAFP
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Video: Because of Al-Hilal, Mohamed Noor shocks the "Al-Nassr media man"

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr FC
Al Riyadh
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad
Al Qadsiah
Al Ittihad
Saudi Arabia

Explosive statements from an Al-Ittihad legend

Al-Ittihad legend Mohamed Noor let rip over the past few hours, leaving one of Al-Nassr's media figures red-faced over the subject of Al-Hilal's signings.

Several hot topics have set the clubs alight in recent days, with each side desperate to strengthen its ranks with the biggest deals of the ongoing transfer window.

Read also: Video: Benzema: I am staying with Al-Hilal, and football is not about goals!

Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme, Noor said: "Al-Hilal has huge purchasing power, as evidenced by the fact that they let go of Malcom, one of the club's strongest pillars, in order to bring in a new signing."

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Those comments drew Motaeb Al-Hazzaa, the media figure close to Al-Nassr, into the conversation. He said: "True, I don't know why Al-Hilal is complaining, captain. This is very strange."

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Noor hit back. "I know what you are getting at with this argument, but you should focus on your own team. I am speaking about the matter in general terms, as every club has complete freedom in what it does."

Al-Hilal boast one of the strongest squads in Asia, arguably better than those of several major European clubs.

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