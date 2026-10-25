Barcelona's fans lit up the atmosphere ahead of tonight's Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

Barcelona top the table with 27 points. Real Madrid sit third on 21.

There's a long way to go in the Spanish league, but the chance is there for the leaders to stretch their advantage. That turns this Clasico into a final for Real Madrid, who are teetering on the brink of collapse and need the points to force their way back into the title race.

Spanish newspaper Sport published a video of Barcelona's fans around the stadium, chanting for their side before heading into the stands.

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One provocative banner aimed at Real Madrid read: "Your hell is the Blaugrana".



