Bayern Munich and Colombia star Luis Diaz paid a special surprise visit to the home of Colombian president-elect Abelardo de la Espriella.

Family members joined him for the visit, which drew wide attention across social media.

According to Marca, "the president-elect described the visit as full of emotion and love, and praised the simplicity and humility shown by the Colombian star".

Despite his global fame and his role representing Colombia on the biggest sporting stages, Diaz remains loyal to his roots and his people, the new president stressed.

Marca added: "social media users widely shared photos and video of the visit, as fans celebrated this meeting that brought together one of the greatest stars of Colombian football and the country's new president".

The visit comes amid controversy and speculation over the winger's future. Saudi club Al-Hilal have taken an interest, and they are preparing an initial offer worth 70 million euros to sign him during the ongoing summer transfer window.

De la Espriella takes over from outgoing president Gustavo Petro on 7 August.