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Barcelona left no doubt about their ability to impose their dominance on the La Liga title race after thrashing Deportivo La Coruña 5-1 on Sunday. Hansi Flick's men put on an eye-catching attacking display and took advantage of Real Madrid's slip against Alavés to strengthen their grip on top spot and extend their lead over their pursuers.

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Barcelona settled matters on matchday 14 of La Liga with a perfect start that caught the hosts cold. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring inside 90 seconds. He exchanged passes with Pedri, then sent in a low cross that Dani Olmo cleverly let run, wrong-footing the Deportivo goalkeeper and finding the net.

Deportivo hit back quickly. Aubameyang levelled in the ninth minute, latching on to a pass from Nsongo, winning a physical battle with Pau Cubarsí and putting the ball past Juan García with his right foot.

Barca's reply was just as swift. Dani Olmo rose to meet Gordon's cross from the left and headed home in the 20th minute, and the Catalans went in at the break 2-1 up.

Barcelona took control after the restart. Raphinha made it 3-1 in the 50th minute, arriving unmarked at the far post to meet an accurate cross from Lamine Yamal. That gave his side a comfortable cushion and left Deportivo with an even harder task to get back into the match, with the Catalans still dominating possession and creating the chances.

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The hosts tried to cut the deficit, but Barcelona always looked the more dangerous side. Raphinha struck again in the 83rd minute for his second and the team's fourth, pouncing after Koundé's pass towards Gordon rebounded off the Deportivo defence. Flick's side kept up the pressure until the closing minutes and never gave their opponents a real chance to regain their composure or threaten the result.

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Raphinha rounded off the rout in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing a superb pass from Lamine Yamal. That's 18 goals for him this season, four ahead of Kylian Mbappé in the scoring charts. The Brazilian's attacking form has made him one of Barcelona's standout stars this season and a strong contender to finish as the competition's top scorer.

The win leaves Barcelona five points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga ahead of Wednesday's meeting between the two, with Real Madrid's defeat to Alavés playing into their hands. Deportivo La Coruña are still struggling in 13th place, with just one win in their last nine league matches. Their results keep sliding, they're drifting further from the business end of the table, and the pressure is mounting.