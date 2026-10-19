Artem Bondarenko answered his critics on Monday evening. The Al-Ahli Saudi midfielder had faced flak ever since his summer arrival, but the Ukrainian silenced the doubters with a goal against Al-Feiha in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League. Its timing sparked controversy and drew furious reactions from the opposition.

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Expectations had been sky-high when Bondarenko joined Al-Ahli, and the fans turned on him when he failed to deliver. Against Al-Feiha, though, he left his mark. His header in the dying seconds of the first half handed his team a crucial goal at a delicate moment.

The strike was his first in an Al-Ahli shirt across seven appearances, a welcome morale boost after weeks of criticism. It hands him the chance to shift perceptions of his performances. Finding the net in a competitive fixture could restore his confidence and unlock a sharper, more decisive version of the midfielder in the weeks ahead.

Al-Feiha's players did not let the goal stand without a fight. They surrounded the referee and protested his decision to award it, pointing out that the header arrived at the start of the third minute of first-half stoppage time despite only two minutes being signalled.

Fury swept through the Al-Feiha ranks. They felt the whistle for the break should have gone before the ball crossed the line, turning Bondarenko's header into a flashpoint of refereeing controversy alongside the Al-Ahli celebrations.

Bondarenko had finally found the net for the first time in seven matches with his new club. At the same time, Al-Feiha's objections over those closing minutes grew louder, the moment caught between a Ukrainian's long-awaited joy and an opponent's raw anger.