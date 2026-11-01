Arsenal broke their 14-year curse at Anfield, beating hosts Liverpool (1-0) on Sunday evening in the ninth round of the Premier League.

The Gunners' last Premier League win at Anfield dates back to 2012, when current manager Mikel Arteta captained the London side.

Germany's Kai Havertz settled it in the 16th minute. He met a low cross from English team-mate Declan Rice and swept a first-time finish into the net.

Liverpool dominated possession and threatened the Gunners' goal more than once. They couldn't find a leveller, though, and went down to defeat in front of their own fans.

Arsenal looked balanced through the opening 15 minutes until they struck, then dropped deep and leaned on the counter-attack. A couple of chances to double the lead came and went.

The win let Arsenal pounce on Manchester City's slip-up a day earlier. City lost 1-0 to Brighton on Saturday, and the Gunners soared clear at the top with 24 points, three ahead of the Citizens.

Liverpool, by contrast, remained stuck on 15 points in fifth, a second Premier League defeat of the season.