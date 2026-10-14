On a night when the new arrivals celebrated, Liverpool needed no more than 120 seconds to ignite their fans with a lightning-quick double, before a third was added a few minutes later.

Liverpool went ahead against Austria's LASK in their second match of the Champions League qualifying stage, a rapid brace carrying the signatures of two names scoring for the first time in a Liverpool shirt.

Two minutes of madness

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute at the Raiffeisen Arena, meeting a precise cross from Greece's Kostas Tsimikas with a well-executed header. His first goal in a Liverpool shirt, announced in perfect fashion.

Two minutes later, young Frenchman Bradley Barcola wrote his name on the scoresheet. He seized on a magical pass from Luis Comas in the 24th minute and finished with confidence for his first goal for the side, confirming that the future of Liverpool's attack is in safe hands.









Barcola returns and confirms

Just as everyone thought the excitement was over, Barcola came back to prove he was the undisputed star of the night. He collected a brilliant pass from German star Florian Wirtz in the 37th minute to sign off his second personal goal and his side's third, completing a historic brace in his first European match.

Three goals. Araujo's first and Barcola's first brace. The message from Liverpool could hardly be clearer: this team is ready to storm into the Champions League in style, with names that make the difference from the very first moment.





Liverpool managed to deliver a historic attacking display. According to football statistics network Opta, Liverpool had 19 shots in the first half alone against LASK, the highest number of shots by an away side in a first half on the road in Champions League history since the 2003-2004 season.











