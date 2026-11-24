Share Follow GOAL on Google

Saudi side Al-Qadsiah continued their impressive run in the AFC Champions League Elite with a resounding win over Emirati club Shabab Al-Ahli, snatching second place in the West region from compatriots Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

Al-Qadsiah thrashed hosts Shabab Al-Ahli 5-1 at the Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday in the fifth round of the competition's league stage.

Mexican striker Julián Quiñones fired Al-Qadsiah ahead in the third minute with a powerful strike from outside the box. The Shabab Al-Ahli goalkeeper got a hand to it, but the ball still ended up in the net.

Quiñones didn't wait long for his second. Ten minutes later, in the 13th minute, Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders teed him up in front of the Shabab Al-Ahli goal and he finished expertly.

Reijnders got on the scoresheet himself in the 61st minute. He collected the ball on the edge of the box and fired a powerful low shot that beat the Emirati side's goalkeeper and found the net.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shabab Al-Ahli pulled one back 10 minutes later. In the 71st minute the ball reached Matheusão in front of Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels, and he made no mistake.

Related Topics

Al-Qadsiah's answer took just six minutes. Tijjani Reijnders turned home a superb pass in front of the Shabab Al-Ahli goal for his second of the night and his side's fourth.

Abdullah Al-Salem completed the rout four minutes from time, in the 86th minute, running clean through on goal down the right to make it five for the Saudi side.

Advertisement

It's the second-biggest win in Al-Qadsiah's AFC Champions League Elite history, behind only their 5-0 victory over Qatari side Al-Gharafa in the previous round.

The result takes Al-Qadsiah to 11 points and second place in the West region. They sit two points behind leaders Al-Ain of the UAE and a point clear of compatriots Al-Hilal, who drop to third, and Iran's Esteghlal in fourth.

Advertisement

Al-Qadsiah also remain unbeaten in the West region in this season's AFC Champions League Elite. Only current leaders Al-Ain can say the same.

Shabab Al-Ahli, meanwhile, have now lost two in a row in the competition, following a 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in the fourth round.

Advertisement

That leaves the Emirati side stuck on nine points in fifth place in the West region, with Saudi side Al-Nassr and Qatar's Al-Sadd still to play the final match of the fifth round.