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"The Boss" takes revenge

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Al Hilal got their revenge on Al Sadd, and left the Qatari side in serious trouble in this season's AFC Champions League Elite.

The Saudis won 2-0 away at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, in the second round of the league phase.

England striker Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock in the 40th minute. The ball dropped to him inside the box and, flat on the ground, he swept it brilliantly into the net.

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves doubled the lead in the 65th minute from the spot, after Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli won the penalty.

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Revenge is the word. "The Leader" were knocked out by the same opponents at the round of 16 in last season's AFC Champions League Elite, Al Sadd winning on penalties after normal and extra time finished 3-3.

It's a second win in a row in Asia for Al Hilal, who move to six points and third in the West region, behind Al Ain of the UAE and Iran's Esteghlal Tehran on goal difference.

Al Sadd, meanwhile, are in a deeper hole. A second straight defeat leaves them pointless and rooted to the bottom of the table in 16th.