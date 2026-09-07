Mohammed Al-Deayea has launched an attack on Simone Inzaghi. The former Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia goalkeeper insists the Italian's continued presence at Al-Zaeem could stand in the way of winning titles in the coming period.

Read also.. After the Bono shock.. Koulibaly and Al-Owais land Al-Hilal in trouble against Neom

Speaking on the "Doreena Ghair" programme, Al-Deayea reacted to the surprise defeat Al-Hilal suffered against Neom by two goals to nil in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Al-Deayea said: "As I mentioned last season, it is difficult for me to be optimistic with Inzaghi present, and his continuation means the club will not win the league or the AFC Champions League Elite."

"The management builds and Inzaghi demolishes, and this became clearly apparent from last season," the former Al-Hilal goalkeeper added. "The management gave him everything, and had any other coach been in his place, he would have achieved incredible results."

The former stopper also tackled why some players have failed to perform at the expected level under the Italian, saying: "The reason for some players failing with Inzaghi is the absence of a clear method, and it is the reason for the departure of Benzema and some other names."

These comments land in the wake of Al-Hilal's first defeat this season. The loss halted the team's unbeaten run and opened the door to wide-ranging criticism of the performance and Inzaghi's technical decisions.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums