Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Al-Buraikan breaks his goal drought in the Roshn League

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
F. Al-Buraikan
Saudi Arabia

A decisive contribution in a crucial match

Firas Al-Buraikan ended his scoring drought in the Saudi Roshn League on Monday evening, against Al-Feiha.

Al-Ahli beat Al-Feiha 3-2 at Al-Majma'ah Stadium in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Professional League.

The Al-Ahli striker had waited until his ninth appearance in the 2026-2027 Roshn League, and his third start, to register his first goal of the season. He converted a penalty in the 59th minute.

Al-Buraikan started in place of first-choice striker Ivan Toney, who tops the competition's scoring charts with 11 goals but is sidelined by a pelvic joint injury.

Al-Feiha hit back with an equaliser after Al-Buraikan's goal, yet "Al-Raqi" had the final say. Artem Bondarenko settled it, the Ukrainian shining after replacing Ziyad Al-Johani and scoring twice to snatch the three points.

Read also: What awaits Ronaldo? A decisive statement from the president of the Portuguese Federation



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google