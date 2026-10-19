Video: Al-Buraikan breaks his goal drought in the Roshn League

Firas Al-Buraikan ended his scoring drought in the Saudi Roshn League on Monday evening, against Al-Feiha.

Al-Ahli beat Al-Feiha 3-2 at Al-Majma'ah Stadium in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Professional League.

The Al-Ahli striker had waited until his ninth appearance in the 2026-2027 Roshn League, and his third start, to register his first goal of the season. He converted a penalty in the 59th minute.

Al-Buraikan started in place of first-choice striker Ivan Toney, who tops the competition's scoring charts with 11 goals but is sidelined by a pelvic joint injury.

Al-Feiha hit back with an equaliser after Al-Buraikan's goal, yet "Al-Raqi" had the final say. Artem Bondarenko settled it, the Ukrainian shining after replacing Ziyad Al-Johani and scoring twice to snatch the three points.

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