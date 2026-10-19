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Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Al-Brikan ends his goal drought in the Roshn League

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
F. Al-Buraikan
Saudi Arabia

A decisive contribution in a crucial match

Firas Al-Buraikan ended his goal drought in the Saudi Roshn League on Monday evening against Al-Feiha.

Al-Ahli saw off Al-Feiha 3-2 at Al-Majma'ah Stadium in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The wait went on until his ninth appearance in the 2026-2027 Roshn League, and his third in the starting line-up, before the Al-Ahli striker opened his account for the season. He did it from the penalty spot, converting in the 59th minute.

Al-Buraikan started in place of first-choice striker Ivan Toney, who tops the competition's scoring chart with 11 goals but is sidelined with a pelvic joint injury.

Al-Feiha hit back with an equaliser after Al-Buraikan's goal, yet "the Elegant" found a way to seal it. Artem Bondarenko supplied the third, the Ukrainian shining after replacing Ziyad Al-Johani. His two goals snatched the three points.

Read also: So what is Ronaldo waiting for? A decisive statement from the president of the Portuguese Federation


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