Video: Al-Ahly return to winning ways and temporarily top the Egyptian league

Al-Ahly are back to winning ways. They beat Abu Qir Fertilisers 2-0 on Tuesday evening at Cairo International Stadium in the fifth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Their winning streak had stalled the round before, when they drew 1-1 with Arab Contractors after taking maximum points from their opening three games.

Ahmed Mostafa Zizo, named man of the match, opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Morocco's Sofiane Bendebka slid him a pass inside the box, Zizo skipped past goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdel Rahim "Gennesh" and slotted home with ease.

Substitute Hussein El Shahat wrapped it up in the 90+4th minute, thumping a long-range rocket into the net after collecting the ball from a corner.

Al-Ahly tore into the game and controlled possession until Zizo struck, then dropped deeper, often handing the ball to Abu Qir Fertilisers without ever letting them threaten.

Things settled down considerably in the second half as the two sides traded control. Abu Qir Fertilisers' best chance came when the post denied a header. Gennesh, meanwhile, kept out a double backheel from Zizo and stopped a one-on-one from Algeria's Moncef Bakrar in the closing minutes.

The win lifts Al-Ahly to 13 points and provisional top spot. Abu Qir Fertilisers stay stuck on 3 points in 17th.

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