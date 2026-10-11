Al Ahly settled the Egyptian football summit against their traditional rivals Zamalek with a 2-0 win on Sunday evening, in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

The Red Devils bossed the first half and got their reward on 39 minutes, Mohamed Hany lashing home the opener.

Zamalek came out swinging after the break, with Chiquinho Banza suddenly alive to everything.

More than once they looked certain to score. Mostafa Shobeir had other ideas.

On 80 minutes, Mounsef Bakrar doubled the Red Giants' lead, drilling a powerful effort in from outside the box.

That takes Al Ahly to 16 points and top of the Egyptian league, at least for now, with Pyramids still to play Ceramica Cleopatra.

Title holders Zamalek, meanwhile, stay frozen on 13 points in third.