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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Video: Al-Ahly fans do not stop attacking Posecki

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Pusic
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

What happened after the match?

Al-Ahli's thrilling 3-2 win over Al-Feiha did nothing to calm the anger of the "Al-Raqi" faithful. Supporters chanted against Croatian coach Marino Pušić throughout, repeating "Pušić out" during Monday evening's clash in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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Those chants rang out despite Al-Ahli sealing the points in a thrilling encounter. Ukrainian Artem Bondarenko shone with two goals, while Firas Al-Buraikan added a third from the penalty spot. Three important points, then, yet the controversy over the coach's performance and his ability to lead the team towards the fans' ambitions rumbled on.

The "Pušić out" chants lay bare the frustration simmering among a section of Al-Ahli's support. For them, winning alone settles nothing when it comes to the team's technical level, not when they crave a far more convincing and stable display across this season's competitions.

Criticism of Pušić is nothing new. He has been booed before, with chants demanding his exit even on days when Al-Ahli got positive results. The repetition tells its own story. The relationship between the coach and part of the stands stays tense, however hard the team tries to answer on the pitch.

Now Pušić must turn wins into a springboard for rebuilding the fans' trust. Al-Ahli have domestic and continental commitments on the horizon that demand technical stability and consistent results.

Caught between the joy of beating Al-Feiha and the chants for his head, the coach left with a clear message ringing in his ears: collecting points will not, on its own, end the debate over his future with "Al-Raqi".


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