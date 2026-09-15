Video: after two red cards and fierce clashes, Al Hilal begin their Asian campaign with a thrilling win over Al-Gharafa

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia edged their Qatari guests Al-Gharafa 2-1 tonight at Kingdom Arena, in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Ruben Neves put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot deep into first-half stoppage time, in the 45+3rd minute.









Al-Gharafa pushed for an equaliser after the break, but Al-Hilal carried the greater threat and spurned a string of clear openings.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic doubled the lead in the 73rd minute, meeting a Neves cross with a fine header.









Alaeddine Hassan pulled one back in the second minute of stoppage time, a superb strike from outside the box that beat Yassine Bounou.









The win hands Al-Hilal their first 3 points and lifts them to third in the AFC Champions League Elite standings. Al-Gharafa stay pointless in 14th.

Trouble flared in the 23rd minute, when Al-Hilal's Crysencio Summerville clashed with Ismael Bennacer, making his debut in an Al-Gharafa shirt.

It kicked off when Summerville grabbed Al-Gharafa's Abdulrahman Al-Rashidi by the shirt and shoved him hard, knocking him to the ground off the pitch.

As players rushed to intervene, Bennacer yanked the Al-Hilal man forcefully by the head, and violent clashes erupted between the two sides.

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The referee brandished a straight red to Summerville, then returned once things had calmed to show Bennacer the same.







