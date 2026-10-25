Video: after an early blow from Casemiro, Messi fails to rescue Inter Miami

Inter Miami lost 2-0 away to New York Red Bulls in the MLS, in a match that saw Lionel Messi come off the bench.

The hosts struck early. Casemiro turned the ball into his own net in the seventh minute, and Sweden's Emil Forsberg doubled the lead in stoppage time, settling the contest in the 91st minute after a pass from Cameron Harper.

Errors in building from the back plagued Inter Miami, handing their opponents repeated chances to threaten. Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair kept the damage down with important saves, most notably against Ronald Donkor, Mexico's Jorge Ruvalcaba and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Messi came on for Rickelme Filipe in the 56th minute and tried to drag his team back into the match. Inter Miami came close to levelling in the 84th minute, when Ethan Horvath stopped an attempt by Santiago Morales before a shot from Venezuela's Telasco Segovia struck the crossbar.

That missed chance proved fatal. Forsberg's second in the final moments landed the knockout blow.

Despite the defeat, Inter Miami sit second in the Eastern Conference with 55 points, 15 points behind Nashville, who mathematically secured the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the team with the best record in the regular season, following their 2-0 win over Montreal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Nashville reached 70 points with three matches remaining in the season, claiming the title for the first time in their history.