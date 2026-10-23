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Al Hilal v Al Hazem - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: after a thrilling clash, Al-Hilal seize top spot in the Roshn League with three goals in the heart of Al-Qadsiah

Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal
Al Qadsiah
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
G. Martinelli
O. Watkins
Saudi Arabia
Brazil
England

"The Leader" reclaims its throne

Al-Hilal snatched top spot in the Saudi Roshn League with a thrilling win away at Al-Qadsiah.

The visitors edged a five-goal classic 3-2 at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Friday, in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring on 21 minutes. The Brazilian winger latched onto a low pass from Ollie Watkins and fired into the back of the net.

Al-Qadsiah hit back through Julian Quinones ten minutes later. The Mexican striker rose to meet a Musab Al-Juwayr cross and headed it past Yassine Bounou.

The second half began disastrously for Al-Hilal. Martinelli limped off in the 49th minute through injury, with Sultan Mandash replacing the Brazilian star.

Ruben Neves then restored the lead on 77 minutes. The Portuguese midfielder collected a pass from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on the edge of the box and lashed it powerfully past Koen Casteels.

The "Leader" were not finished. Savic got in on the act himself in the 84th minute, brilliantly turning a low Mandash cross into the net.

Al-Qadsiah refused to roll over. Mateo Retegui pulled one back on 87 minutes, heading home a Tijjani Reijnders cross to make it 3-2.

The hosts threw everything forward in search of a leveller late on, but Al-Hilal held firm to seal a precious win in the heart of Dammam.

That victory lifts Al-Hilal to the top of the Saudi League on 27 points, two clear of Al-Qadsiah, who slip to third on goal difference behind Al-Nassr despite having played a game more.

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