Al-Nassr revived the iconic goal Frenchman Nabil Fekir, now an Abha player, scored against Paris Saint-Germain around eight years ago.

Al-Nassr beat Abha 2-1 on Wednesday at Al-Awwal Park in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Fekir grabbed Abha's only goal in the 75th minute. His free-kick caught out Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, curling into the very corner he was guarding.

The strike brought back memories of another Fekir free-kick against Paris Saint-Germain, this one on 21 January 2018, when he wore the colours of Lyon.

Two minutes into that game, Fekir opened the scoring from a free-kick that beat goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, the Frenchman firing it into the corner Areola was covering.

He wasn't done there. Fekir teed up Dutch striker Memphis Depay for the second, sending Lyon to a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the twenty-second round of the French league.

Fekir joined Abha in the last summer transfer window from UAE side Al-Jazira, and this was his first goal in the Saudi Roshn League.

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