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Kasimpasa-vs-Trabzonspor-1st-week-Trendyol-Super-League-2026-27AFP
Ahmad Salah
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Video: a wish and a message: famous Turkish artist says Salah may be angry with me now

M. Salah
Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor
Samsunspor
Trabzonspor
Super Lig
Egypt
Türkiye

"... Trabzon fans everywhere around the world"

Famous Turkish singer Rafet El Roman has sent Trabzonspor fans into a frenzy. He posted a video on his social media accounts holding the club's maroon and blue shirt and firing off a message to Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

El Roman filmed the clip after his concert in the Dutch city of The Hague. The shirt, he explained, was a gift from one of his female fans, and he insisted that "Trabzonspor's fans are spread all over the world".

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On the back of the shirt he scrawled his own name alongside his favourite number, "10", the very number worn by the Egyptian star. He joked: "Mohamed Salah might get angry with me".

Then came a direct message to Salah himself: "Mr Mohamed Salah, welcome to Trabzonspor. We wish you many goals, and we even wish you the title this season".

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According to 61saat, the Turkish artist signed off with a special greeting to the club's supporters: "Trabzonspor's fans are everywhere in the world. My greetings and all my love to them".

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