Barcelona ran out 5-2 winners at Real Betis, turning the game on its head in the second half of this ninth-round La Liga fixture that served up superb goals and refereeing controversy. The Catalans keep rolling this season, with Paris Saint-Germain waiting next Tuesday.

That scoreline flatters them. Betis started strongly and made Barcelona graft far harder than usual, taking the contest deep into the first half before the visitors finally took a grip after the break.

Lamine Yamal struck first on 10 minutes. He swapped passes with Jules Kounde on the right side of the box, flicked a backheel touch worthy of Neymar, then bent a precise finish into the top corner, with Valles rooted.

Betis hit back on 27 minutes. Valentin Gomez rose to meet a corner and headed home, levelling things up as both sides scrapped to dictate the tempo.

Rodri Hernandez restored the lead on 41 minutes, his first goal in Barcelona colours, and it arrived either side of a refereeing row. Giovani Lo Celso had lashed a powerful effort from outside the area into the net, only for the referee to rule it out for a handball by Cucho Hernandez at the start of the move.

Disallowed goal and a sending off

The second half picked up where the first left off. Gabriel Jesus saw a goal chalked off for offside on 51 minutes, the move stemming from a beautifully weighted cross by Yamal with his weaker foot before the Brazilian turned it in.

Jesus didn't have to wait long. A minute later he had his third league goal of the season, finishing off build-up work from Fermin Lopez and Yamal to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Back came Betis through Abdessamad Ezzalzouli on 53 minutes. He got the better of Kounde and drilled a low finish past Joan Garcia, lifting the home crowd and setting the game alight again.

No comeback followed. Instead the match turned on 54 minutes, when Facundo Bernal was dismissed after a flashpoint with Yamal. The Barcelona winger shoved the Uruguayan, who grabbed his head in response, and out came the red card.

Eric Garcia punished the extra man on 62 minutes, turning in Pau Cubarsi's header from a Yamal free kick to leave the Catalans within touching distance of the points.

Olmo's first goal and Raphinha's return

Dani Olmo rounded off the five on 85 minutes with a beauty, his first of the campaign, confirming Barcelona's dominance in a second half that swung from an open contest to a procession.

Raphinha also returned to action, four days before that PSG tie. A timely lift for Hansi Flick's side ahead of a stiff European examination.

Eleven games, eleven wins. Barcelona head to Paris brimming with confidence after a night of individual brilliance, goals, refereeing twists and a second half that settled everything.