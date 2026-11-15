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محمد أبوتريكة
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Video: a stunning surprise: Abou Trika considers an offer from an Arab national team

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Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Al Ahly and Egypt star, has sparked controversy over his future on the beIN Sports network, after an ambiguous remark he made at the end of one of the network's analytical studios opened the door to questions about the possibility of him stepping away from the screen for a long period, and heading towards a new venture outside the media field.

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According to the Egyptian media figure Hany Hathout, the matter goes well beyond a mere absence from the studios. The former Al-Ahly star has received an offer from the Qatar Football Association to become manager of the Qatar national team, and he is currently weighing it up before deciding whether to accept or decline.

The proposal would see Aboutrika join the new structure of the Qatar national team in an administrative role as the team's manager, should he agree and finalise the deal with the Qatar Football Association.

Speculation over Aboutrika's future took off after a conversation with the media figure Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, at the end of the analysis studio for the Atlético Madrid and Barcelona clash on 9 November. The timing coincided with the close of the major European leagues' round and the start of the international break.

Al-Nasr turned to Aboutrika during the exchange and said: "We will miss Mohamed Aboutrika, especially as we are in a rest period and an international break, and he does not appear in the studio during this period," a nod to his habitual absence from analysis during breaks.

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Aboutrika's reply was striking. With a smile, he said: "You might miss me for a long time, perhaps it is for the best, you never know," to which Al-Nasr responded: "God willing, you will always be here."

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The clip spread fast. Aboutrika's words fuelled talk of him walking away from media work, before Hathout revealed the Qatari offer that now leaves the Egyptian star facing a fresh chapter in his career.

A decision not yet settled

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Even with the offer out in the open, Aboutrika has not made up his mind. He is still mulling over the manager's post with Qatar, weighing a switch into administrative work and the national team's new structure against staying in his current career as a sports analyst.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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