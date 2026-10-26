The eyes of the world turned to London for the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Lionel Messi was nowhere near it. For years he had been the main attraction, but this time he chose to be somewhere else entirely.

As the Ballon d'Or unfolded in London on Monday evening, the Inter Miami captain was in the United States, attending the opening ceremony of the second edition of the "Messi Cup", a tournament for players under 16 that he runs through his company "525 Rosario".













Spanish newspaper "Marca" had flagged it earlier. Messi would not travel to the British capital, having already completed a trip to Spain to collect the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports before returning to the United States to feature in Inter Miami's match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Read also: Mourinho dismantles Barcelona's trap: an alarm bell for Flick's system

Wednesday brings a US league clash with Cincinnati, and a quick dash to London and back would have piled an extra burden on a player who needs to prepare for it.

Sixteen teams make up the second edition of the "Messi Cup", among them Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, River Plate, Boca Juniors, Newell's Old Boys and Inter Miami. The tournament runs for a week and packs in 48 matches.

Messi sits among the thirty nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, yet the organisers never confirmed whether he would show up or stay away.

Fabrizio Romano had made the picture clearer still. The journalist reported that Messi had not received an invitation to present any award on the night.

No one has won the Ballon d'Or more often than the Argentine. He has lifted it eight times.