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Video: A show of strength against Oman: Saudi Arabia the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of Gulf Cup 27

Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
Oman
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia sweep aside

Saudi Arabia became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", after a commanding performance against Oman.

The Green Falcons beat Oman 3-0 today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

Firas Al-Buraikan opened the scoring in the 11th minute, heading home a cross from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat.

Seven minutes later, Hassan Kadesh doubled the lead, nodding in another Abu Al-Shamat delivery, this time from a corner.

Al-Buraikan then grabbed his second and his country's third in the 34th minute, exchanging passes with Sultan Mandash before rifling a powerful shot beyond the Omani goalkeeper.

Oman thought they had pulled one back in the 36th minute. Nasser Al-Rawahi found himself completely clear in front of goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

Saudi Arabia dominated from start to finish. Their players squandered a host of easy chances in front of Oman's goal, but the three unanswered goals were more than enough.

Victory sealed a semi-final place for Saudi Arabia, the first side through, as they climbed to 6 points to top Group One, two clear of Iraq in second.

For Oman, the picture has turned grim. A single point leaves them third in the standings, and their hopes of progressing now hang by a thread.

To go through, they must beat Kuwait next Tuesday, hope Iraq lose to Saudi Arabia at the same time, and make up the sizeable goal difference between them.

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