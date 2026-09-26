Saudi Arabia became the first side to qualify for the semi-finals of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", after a commanding performance against Oman.

The Green Falcons beat Oman 3-0 today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage.

Firas Al-Buraikan opened the scoring in the 11th minute, heading home a cross from Saleh Abu Al-Shamat.

Seven minutes later, Hassan Kadesh doubled the lead, nodding in another Abu Al-Shamat delivery, this time from a corner.

Al-Buraikan then grabbed his second and his country's third in the 34th minute, exchanging passes with Sultan Mandash before rifling a powerful shot beyond the Omani goalkeeper.

Oman thought they had pulled one back in the 36th minute. Nasser Al-Rawahi found himself completely clear in front of goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, only for the referee to rule it out for offside.

Saudi Arabia dominated from start to finish. Their players squandered a host of easy chances in front of Oman's goal, but the three unanswered goals were more than enough.

Victory sealed a semi-final place for Saudi Arabia, the first side through, as they climbed to 6 points to top Group One, two clear of Iraq in second.

For Oman, the picture has turned grim. A single point leaves them third in the standings, and their hopes of progressing now hang by a thread.

To go through, they must beat Kuwait next Tuesday, hope Iraq lose to Saudi Arabia at the same time, and make up the sizeable goal difference between them.