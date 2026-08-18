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Damac v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: A rare moment: Simakan's surprise reveals Ronaldo's other side

Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
King Cup
C. Ronaldo
M. Simakan
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
France

The Portuguese star present despite his absence

France's Mohamed Simakan, the Al-Nassr defender, managed to bring out the other side of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the team's captain, during the Al-Diriyah match in the King's Cup.

Al-Nassr met Al-Diriyah on Tuesday at Al-Awwal Park in the round of 32 of the King's Cup.

The hosts fell behind early. Oscar Rodriguez struck in the second minute, turning a low cross past Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

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Al-Nassr hit back quickly. Simakan met a superb low cross from Portuguese star Joao Felix and flicked it into the net with his heel.

Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

He had scored for Al-Nassr before, but most of those goals came with his head. This time he produced a spectacular finish with his heel that many players would struggle to pull off.

The goal sent Cristiano Ronaldo into raptures. He threw his hands in the air from the main box at Al-Awwal Park, where he watched on after missing out through a lack of readiness.

Ronaldo hopes to lead Al-Nassr to the King's Cup title, a trophy he has never won. They went out in the round of 16 last season to traditional rivals Al-Ittihad.

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