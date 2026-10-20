Abderrazak Hamdallah has done it again. The Al-Taawoun striker has sparked a fresh crisis in the Saudi Roshn League, this time with one of his compatriots and team-mates.

Al-Taawoun hosted Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at their stadium in Buraidah, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

As the players headed down the tunnel towards the dressing rooms at half-time, Hamdallah clashed with his team-mate and compatriot Achraf Al-Mahdioui, the Al-Taawoun captain, according to the "Thmanyah" channels broadcasting the Saudi league.

It is the latest in a long line. Hamdallah has sparked numerous crises over the past years, the most recent at Al-Shabab with his former Belgian team-mate Yannick Carrasco.

The Moroccan striker has been with Al-Taawoun since the start of the current season. It is the fifth club he has represented in Saudi Arabia, after Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, as well as Al-Hilal at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Al-Mahdioui, by contrast, has spent around five years at Al-Taawoun. He joined from Poland's Wisla Krakow in January 2022 and now wears the captain's armband.