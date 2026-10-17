Roma claimed an important 2-0 win over visitors Genoa on Saturday in the seventh round of the Italian league, the Wolves settling the result in their favour in the second half through goals from Santiago Castro and Emanuele Lolli.

Neither side could find a way through before the break. Cautious, evenly matched, goalless, and that despite the number of chances on offer.

Genoa's most dangerous attacks came through winger Stephan El Shaarawy, whose powerful strike hit the crossbar in the 33rd minute.

Roma hit back hard. Defender Leonardo Balerdi rattled the crossbar with a well-executed header in the 30th minute, and Genoa goalkeeper Justin Biglow dealt with several dangerous attempts from the Roma players.

The breakthrough arrived in the 50th minute. Santiago Castro turned a corner into a superb goal with a creative touch of his right foot from inside the penalty area.

Emanuele Lolli made it two in the 68th minute, the full-back finishing off a move with a decisive touch of his right foot from the right-hand side.

From there Roma managed the game expertly, making the most of their successive tactical changes in Pellegrini, Hermoso and Wesley to take the three points and keep themselves in contention in the race at the top.

Genoa, by contrast, failed to pose any real threat to Pierluigi Gollini's goal after the restart. A few long-range attempts, a few bookings for rough play, nothing more.

Second place, provisionally, on 17 points, two behind leaders Inter. The capital club also increased the pressure on their neighbours Lazio, who are third on 16 points, ahead of the eagerly awaited top clash tomorrow at Juventus.