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FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-AC MILANAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: A crazy match: Juventus survive certain defeat against Milan in the Italian Clasico

Juventus vs AC Milan
Juventus
AC Milan
Serie A
Italy

  Juventus escaped defeat at the hands of Milan, snatching a last-gasp 1-1 draw in the Italian Clasico that brought them together today, Sunday, in the third round of the Italian league.

Alvadgio Sese put Milan ahead in the 68th minute. A cross reached him inside the box, he got past the defence and struck a low ball that nestled in the net.

 The Italian league free on stc tv for subscribers of Baity Fibre, Mafoter 4, Max, Pro 4 and 5 packagesWatch now!

With the match drifting towards a Milan win, Federico Gatti dragged Juventus level in the 90+2 minute.

Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV

The point apiece takes both sides to 7 points, in fourth and fifth. Roma sit top on 9, with Inter just behind on goal difference.

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