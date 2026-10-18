Video: A black night at the Allianz Stadium: Lazio humiliate Juventus's pride

Juventus were taken apart at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening, beaten 3-0 by Lazio in front of their own supporters in the seventh round of Serie A fixtures.

Lazio pounced on their opponents' stumble to claim a precious win that cements their place among Calcio's heavyweights. The result lifts them to 19 points and second place on goal difference behind leaders Inter. Juventus stay frozen on 11 points in eighth, another blow to their hopes of climbing into the leading positions.

The hosts started on the front foot and thought they had the lead in the 24th minute. Nico Gonzalez found McKennie, whose scuffed effort ran through to Douglas Luiz, and the ball rebounded off Belahyane to Kolo Muani, who finished. The celebrations didn't last. Offside, flagged, and the scoreline stayed blank.

Against the run of play, Lazio took one of their chances in the 37th minute. Juventus cleared a corner only as far as Zaccagni, whose precise cross into the box was met by Provstgaard, rising between Bremer and Lokumi to head home.









Juventus pushed again after the restart, but Lazio managed the spaces intelligently and landed a second blow in the 67th minute. Nuno Tavares switched play with a precise long pass from distance, Isaksen took it down, skipped past Cilic and drilled his finish into the far corner. Two down, and the road back had just got a lot longer.









Still chasing a way back into it, the hosts were finished off in the 90th minute. Dele-Bashiru carried a counter-attack from midfield, drove all the way to the penalty area and rattled the net to complete the three, confirming the visitors' superiority on a night Juventus will want to forget.









Three precious points, then, and second place in Serie A on 19 points for Lazio. Juventus must now review their calculations quickly after a heavy home defeat that has shoved them away from the leading positions and raised questions about whether they can restore their balance in the coming rounds.



